Say hello to Brian McIntyre and Daniel Jeremiah

It's a big day here at Around the League. We've added our first bearded writer to the roster.
In case you didn't notice from his 47 posts on Monday, Brian McIntyre of "Mac's Football Blog" joined the crew as a full-time ATL writer. I know he is going to crush it here for us.
I've been asked a ton over the years how to break into online sports writing. My advice is always to read a lot and start a blog. It's the only resume you need. Brian is a great example of a lot of taht kind of dedication paying off. He has a thorough knowledge of the NFL and gets a lot of inside contract information you can't find anywhere else.
While the welcome mat is out, we'd also like to say congratulations for Daniel Jeremiah on his first day on NFL.com. He's a former scout with three teams (including the Eagles last year) that is already a must-read. Most football writers fake it. Jeremiah knows it. The kid is going to become a star. (If it's allowed to call a guy with four children a "kid.")
Bringing Mac aboard is only the start. We are going to continue to improve the site in the coming weeks and crank out . In the meantime, thanks for reading.