Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

There's a bit more room under the salary cap for the New Orleans Saints as they restructured defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins' contract.
New Orleans restructured Rankins contract to the tune of converting $6 million of his guaranteed base salary to a bonus to clear $4 million in cap space, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added two years were added to the deal that automatically void, so Rankins is still slated to be a free agent after this season.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:
- Without an abundance of healthy cornerbacks, the Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that they have elevated CB Robert Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.The Bucs also announced they elevated wide receiver Cyril Grayson and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they made the following football operations changes: the promotion of Scott Trulock to director of player health and performance, Chris Driggers to director of pro scouting and DeJuan Polk to director of pro personnel.