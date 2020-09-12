Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) upgraded to questionable

Published: Sep 12, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Don't count out Mike Evans for Sunday's season opener just yet.

Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' prolific Pro Bowl wide receiver, has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for the Buccaneers' NFC South Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints. Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Though Evans was a limited participant in Tampa's Friday practice, he was designated as doubtful. Evans did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday's practices.

Evans is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and has topped 1,000 receiving yards in all six of his NFL seasons. Evans missed the final three games of the 2019 season and was placed on injured reserve to end the campaign.

