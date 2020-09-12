Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) out for opener vs. WAS

Miles Sanders' second season won't start until at least the second game.

The Philadelphia Eagles' burgeoning back is out for Sunday's season opener against the host Washington Football Team due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Sanders was listed as questionable and will not make the trip to the game.

Sanders played all 16 games as a rookie in 2019 and led Philadelphia with 818 yards on the ground and was forecast to be a big part of the Eagles' -- and fantasy owners' -- plans.

With Sanders out, Boston Scott and Corey Clement will be looked on to step up out of the backfield, but it's an overall bad sign for an Eagles squad that was plagued by injuries to end last year and is in a familiar situation to begin this year.