WR Cooper Kupp, Rams agree to 3-year, $48M extension

Published: Sep 12, 2020 at 11:34 AM
Cooper Kupp hauled in an extension before the season started Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday morning that they signed Kupp to a three-year extension. The deal is for $48 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Kupp and L.A. made significant progress on a contract extension ahead of the team's first game against the Cowboys on Sunday night, Rapoport and Garafolo reported earlier in the day. It's a significant turn of events from earlier in the week when a new deal ahead of the opener seemed unlikely, Garafolo added.

Kupp, who had 94 catches for 1,161 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, is in the final season of his rookie contract and was due to make $2.13 million in base salary.

A third-round selection in 2017, Koop made an instant impact in the Rams' run to an NFC West championship and a huge turnaround under coach Sean McVay. He tallied 62 catches for 869 yards receiving and six touchdowns as a rookie, but his second act was cut short when he missed eight regular-season games during the Rams' journey to the Super Bowl. As the team buckled under expectations last season, Kupp returned healthy and was a huge highlight.

Now, he's locked up a future in L.A. and signed a contract worthy of a wideout with his production.

