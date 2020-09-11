Deebo Samuel (foot) will not play vs. Cardinals Sunday

Deebo Samuel's second season is going to include a late start.

The 49ers receiver will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals due to a foot injury, per the league's official injury report.

Samuel suffered a broken foot which required surgery to repair in mid-June, setting him up for a 12-16-week timetable to return. At the time the news became public, Samuel tweeted he was on a 10-week timetable, which would have put him in line to return in late August.

Instead, he's sitting out of the first game of the season, which wasn't a huge surprise considering the return he's attempting to complete in a relatively short amount of time.

The loss of Samuel -- a wideout who caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three scores as a rookie -- for at least one week continues what has been a difficult summer for 49ers receivers who are attempting to stay healthy. Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday, potentially leaving San Francisco with a corps of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor and Richie James.

It's not an ideal position for the defending NFC champions to find themselves in, but with star tight end George Kittle available, the blow will not be as severe as one might think. Plus, this is a team that wins with defense and a strong ground attack, or at least it was in 2019.