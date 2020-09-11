Around the NFL

Deebo Samuel (foot) will not play vs. Cardinals Sunday

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 05:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Deebo Samuel's second season is going to include a late start.

The 49ers receiver will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals due to a foot injury, per the league's official injury report.

Samuel suffered a broken foot which required surgery to repair in mid-June, setting him up for a 12-16-week timetable to return. At the time the news became public, Samuel tweeted he was on a 10-week timetable, which would have put him in line to return in late August.

Instead, he's sitting out of the first game of the season, which wasn't a huge surprise considering the return he's attempting to complete in a relatively short amount of time.

The loss of Samuel -- a wideout who caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three scores as a rookie -- for at least one week continues what has been a difficult summer for 49ers receivers who are attempting to stay healthy. Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday, potentially leaving San Francisco with a corps of Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor and Richie James.

It's not an ideal position for the defending NFC champions to find themselves in, but with star tight end George Kittle available, the blow will not be as severe as one might think. Plus, this is a team that wins with defense and a strong ground attack, or at least it was in 2019.

As is the case with the other 29 teams who have yet to play a game, plenty is unknown heading into this weekend. We do know one thing, though: Samuel will be watching in street clothes.

Related Content

Week 1 injury report for first Sunday of 2020 NFL season
news

Week 1 injury report for first Sunday of 2020 NFL season

Our first Sunday with a full slate of NFL football in 2020 is finally here. Below is a full tally of the official injury report and gameday designations for all 13 games. 
Falcons name late civil rights icon John Lewis honorary captain for Week 1
news

Falcons name late civil rights icon John Lewis honorary captain for Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons will name the late activist and former Congressman John Lewis as an honorary captain for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Dan Quinn announced Friday.
Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Bears
news

Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Bears

Detroit will likely be without top target Kenny Golladay in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Kevin Stefanski announces he will call plays for Browns

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski finally announced that he will call plays for the the offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Saints

The status of Mike Evans for Sunday's star-studded Buccaneers-Saints bout could come down to the wire. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Evans is likely a game-time decision for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff due to a hamstring injury. 
Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' season-opening game
news

Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' season-opening game

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that the family of George Floyd will be present at U.S. Bank Stadium for the team's regular-season opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) drops into coverage during] Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs hope to know soon whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season, but they are confident they'll be fine either way with Ward. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will undergo surgery on his broken hand, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore at the bench area during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Patriots give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5M raise for 2020

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is getting a pay raise for 2020. Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots agreed to give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this year, bumping his 2020 salary from $10.5 million to $15.5 million.
The ceremonial 9-11 flag is displayed during the national anthem before an NFL football game of the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants, Monday, October 25, 2010 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space
news

Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space

The Cowboys are signing DeMarcus Lawrence to a one-year voidable extension to create more salary-cap space, Tom Pelissero reports.
Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl
news

Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl

Over the past several, the questions about retirement have swirled around future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The one surefire way to know whether Fitz will retire? The Cards winning the Super Bowl. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL