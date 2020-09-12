49ers place WR Deebo Samuel (foot) on injured reserve

At one point, there was hope the San Francisco 49ers would have wide receiver Deebo Samuel for Week 1.

Now, they're hoping he'll be back by the fourth week of the season as the 49ers placed Samuel on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Samuel is dealing with a Jones fracture he suffered in June.

Samuel was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's game and his road to recovery is now a lot longer one.

As a rookie in 2019, Samuel played an integral part in the 49ers ascent to the NFC West and NFC championships. He tallied 57 receptions for 802 yards and touchdowns.