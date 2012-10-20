Sarah Jones, ex-Bengals cheerleader, adores her teen boyfriend

Former Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader Sarah Jones, and the former 17-year-old high school student she admitted to having sex with, told NBC's "Dateline" that they are in love.
Jones, 27, said it was "absolutely wrong" for her to have a relationship with a student, but maintained that she and her boyfriend are moving on in their lives together.
"We made a poor choice together," Jones told "Dateline". "But that doesn't mean that we can't find happiness at the end of the day. And we will.
"He's wonderful, and I absolutely adore everything because even if he has flaws, I adore them."
Jones admitted on Oct. 8 to having sex with former student Cody York as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. She also said she sent him sexually explicit text messages and admitted to lying to police.
As part of the plea deal, Jones was sentenced to five years of diversion, but no jail time. She will not have to register as a sex offender, but must report to a probation officer and undergo drug tests as part of the diversionary program.
York, now 18, and his family were unwilling to cooperate with prosecutors in charge of the case. He said he was never manipulated or forced to do anything by Jones.
"I don't like being called the victim because I wasn't a victim," York said on "Dateline." "It doesn't really matter what people think. And we will prove -- we will prove them people wrong 'cause I know that we will be together.
"I love everything about her. She can break down in front of me, be her worst in front of me, and it makes me love her more."
The former Bengals cheerleading captain resigned from the squad and her English teaching position last year. Jones' mother, who was the principal at the high school, also resigned. Prosecutors said her sexual relationship with York began in February 2011.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.