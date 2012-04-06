Sapp: Williams' speech a 'heinous, egregious' affair
Warren Sapp is the proud owner of a website he titled QBKilla.com, but the NFL Network analyst was openly stunned by the aggressive rhetoric of Gregg Williams.
Unless you've been trapped in a secret, underground government lab, you've heard about the audio released Thursday -- the one in which the former Saints defensive coordinator tells his men to hunt down specific 49ers players in January's NFC divisional playoff.
"This is the most heinous, egregious thing in the history of this game," Sapp told the Bay Area News Group this week, calling Williams' speech "an anomaly ... one in three billion."
While former Giants linebacker Carl Banks believes Williams' brand of language is commonplace in the NFL, Sapp tells a different tale:
"Not for one second would I sit in a room and listen to someone say, 'We're going to take out someone's ACL' without standing up and saying, 'What the hell are you talking about?' " he said. "The way you play defense isn't about malice. It's about putting you in fourth-and-more-than-you-can-handle."
Sapp continued with the subject via Twitter on Friday, telling his followers: "Dawg no coach ever talked like that! Its a kids game & we get a king's ransom to play it!"
And he's not talking about bounties.