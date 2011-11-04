Sapp tired of 'he said, she said' between Suh, Falcons

Visiting "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Sapp was asked about Suh's somewhat tedious soap opera with Falcons players in the wake of Detroit's 23-16 loss in Week 7.
Members of Atlanta's roster accused Suh of taunting quarterback Matt Ryan after the signal-caller had his ankle stepped on by an offensive lineman. Ryan briefly left the game with what appeared to be a serious injury, only to return soon after. Suh labeled the event as "karma" for the alleged dirty play of the Falcons' O-line.
Atlanta's quarterback at battle with cosmic forces? Sapp's heard enough of this wind.
"Absolutely shut up," he said.
"I'm really trying to find the karma ... the quarterback missed two plays, came back in and torched you for the rest of the game ... and you don't get him on the ground -- and now it's karma?"
Sapp, who spent 13 seasons as a rather mouthy defensive lineman himself -- and now plays one on TV with NFL Network -- would like the increasingly "sissified" league to get back to its roots.
"When you're talking about trenchmen," Sapp said, "offensive and defensive linemen, talking about he said, she said, and taking credit for a quarterback that's laying on the ground that you didn't even hit? ... Remind me something, didn't Atlanta win this game?"