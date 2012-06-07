Santonio Holmes upset with receiving too many reps

Santonio Holmes has missed most of the New York Jets' organized team activities to participate in a USO-sponsored trip to visit the troops stationed in Germany. Back in Florham Park, New Jersey, this week, Holmes pulled himself out of today's practice and had what Rich Cimini of ESPN New York described as a "mini-meltdown".
According to Cimini, Holmes was scheduled to take 35 practice reps, but packed it in after taking less than 25. Holmes tossed helmet and exchanged words with first-year receivers coach Sanjay Lal before seeking attention from a trainer.
"I was talking to the coach, letting him understand it was too many reps today," Holmes said. "I've been gone for a while, so I can't be at full tempo like the rest of the guys and where they want us to be at.
"I'm at OTA No. 5. ... I've got a lot of catching up to do for myself."
Thursday was the final OTA practice on the Jets' offseason schedule, but the team will conduct a mandatory minicamp in the middle of next week (June 12-14). Holmes is also planning to attend the "Jets West" passing camp in Southern California that quarterback Mark Sanchez has organized for late June or early July.