Santonio Holmes showing positive signs for N.Y. Jets

After months of inactivity, Santonio Holmes is starting to see considerable progress in his recovery from two foot surgeries.
The New York Jets wide receiver acknowledged Monday that he still was unable to run, 10 months removed from the initial Lisfranc procedure. By Saturday, though, Holmes was pulling in over-the-shoulder passes from rookie Geno Smith while running at close to full speed, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Holmes' showing in Saturday's relatively intense workout was encouraging enough that Mehta now believes the Jets' top receiver has a legitimate chance to return for the Sept. 8 season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jets fans won't see Holmes in the final two weeks of preseason action, but they now have tangible proof that his recovery finally is turning the corner.