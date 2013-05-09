Santonio Holmes says Mark Sanchez is Jets' starting QB

Around the League

Coming off a disastrous season cut short by injury, New York Jets receiver Santonio Holmes says he's ready to embrace his restructured contractand his choice of starting quarterback.

"Right now, it's (Mark) Sanchez, and that's who we're going with and we're going to continue on this road until time permits," Holmes told NBC Sports Network on Wednesday, via Conor Orr of The Star-Ledger.

Holmes and Sanchez have squabbled in days past, but Holmes said they've spoken twice this week on the heels of the Jets drafting rookie passer Geno Smith. Holmes believes Sanchez is mentally prepared to lead the Jets out of the rubble of last year's 6-10 farce, minus the radioactive presence of Tim Tebow.

"That one I'm going to leave unanswered ... I have no answer for that one," Holmes said. "I didn't get a chance to play with Tim Tebow, so I can't fully express myself on the situation."

Scribes close to the team believe Holmes won't be long for the Jets, either. Despite reworking his deal, he's still set to count $10.75 million against the cap in 2014. No way the Jets fork that over.

Unsurprisingly, a less-mouthy Holmes has fallen in line, saying, "I want to be here for the long-term, and if it means helping out the team, I'm going to continue helping out the team in any way possible."

Helping out the team on the field would be a start. Holmes is on the hook to prove to Jets decision-makers that he can return to form as a No. 1 wideout -- no matter who's under center.

