Santonio Holmes returns to New York Jets practice

The New York Jets wide receiver practiced for the first time in 10 months Monday. ESPNNewYork.com reported Holmes was running less than full speed, but "looked smooth" making cuts.
Holmes was activated from the physically unable to perform list Friday. Three days later, he was working with teammates for the first time since suffering a severe Lisfranc injury last September.
It's another positive step forward for Holmes, who was telling reporters just last week he was in continued pain and unable to be at "Santonio Holmes' level of competition."
Can we now count on seeing Holmes in the starting lineup for the Jets in Week 1? That remains unclear, though the team's decision to release Braylon Edwards on Monday could be a sign of the team's confidence is its top receiver.
At the very least, Holmes now stands a much better chance of avoiding the PUP list to start the regular season. That was crazy talk this time last week.