Santonio Holmes reportedly likely to sign after draft

Santonio Holmes is one of a trio of veteran wide receivers highlighted on Around The League's list of big-name NFL veterans still seeking landing spots for the 2014 season.
As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out, Holmes and Miles Austin have been hurt by a deep wide receiver draft class.
It's a fact Holmes has come to accept.
The former New York Jets star likely will wait until after the 2014 NFL Draft to sign with a team, ProFootballTalk reports.
While the report suggests the choice is Holmes' to make, we have no reason to believe the market for his services has been anything but quiet.
Since his March 10 release from the Jets, there hasn't been a single team even whispered to be interested in the Super Bowl XLIII MVP.
Back in December, we suggested Holmes might end up signing a one-year, make-good contract with the Patriots or 49ers.
From a dot-connecting perspective, a reunion with Bruce Arians in Arizona or Ken Whisenhunt in Tennessee also makes sense.
As an aging, injury-prone wide receiver with character concerns, though, Holmes will have to accept whatever nibbles he draws on the open market in May or June.
