Santonio Holmes of New York Jets will play Sunday

New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmessaid Thursday his back, rib, and hamstring issues on his left side are "clearing up."
Although he was not expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Jets head coach Rex Ryan told the media otherwise Friday.
"It looks like Holmes is going to play," Ryan said during a news conference. The action will be Holmes' first of the preseason, as injuries sidelined him for the Jets' first two games.
Holmes will hopefully make a huge difference to a Jets offense that has been struggling throughout the preseason. Ryan did reiterate though the he is "going to be real cautious" with both Holmes and Jeremy Kerley, who will also play after returning from a hamstring injury.
Ryan also said that none of the Jets' starters, including Tim Tebow, will be playing in the Jets' fourth and final preseason game, Aug. 30 against the Philadelphia Eagles.