Santonio Holmes of N.Y. Jets unsure if he'll play in 2013

New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes isn't ready for training camp. The more that we hear out of Jets camp, the more it sounds like he won't be ready for Week 1 because of his injured foot.
On Friday, Holmes was asked if he'd even be ready for the season.
"I can't answer that question right now," Holmes said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "I have to do what the foot says."
Yikes. Holmes is the most valuable player on the Jets' offense. He's in a contract year and won't be eager to risk further injury. These quotes are not encouraging.
"Well, uh ... obviously, there's always concern," Ryan said. "I feel confident that he will be on the field. I don't know when that is, but I feel confident he'll be out there."
The Jets have enough questions at quarterback and running back. Losing Holmes for a big chunk of the regular season would be devastating because the 2010 version of Braylon Edwards is not walking through that door.