Santonio Holmes likely out for season with Lisfranc injury

New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes has a Lisfranc injury and is almost certainly out for the year, according to a team source.
The injury is to Holmes' left foot, and it's uncertain whether or not he has a break. Holmes got the opinions of multiple doctors on the injury, and they are comparing notes and should have a final answer for the Jets on Wednesday morning.
Holmes sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Jets' 34-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.