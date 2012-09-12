Santonio Holmes falls in line for New York Jets

The New York Jets limit Santonio Holmes' availability to the media, a strategy meant to minimize the brush fires his words tend to set off.
This is an imperfect science, of course. Holmes still finds his way into the headlines, like last week, when he offered up the opinion that Mark Sanchez was rattled by the Tim Tebow trade. That was nice.
Wednesday should've been a gold mine. Big Week 1 win. Vindication for the offense. A trip to Pittsburgh to face the team that dumped him after his amazing catch that helped delivered a Super Bowl title.
But Holmes gave up little. There was no trashing of the Steelers. Asked about the Tebow-run Wildcat, he busted into jock speak. No fun.
"We run the plays coach (Tony) Sparano calls and we try to do them to perfection," Holmes said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "That's our focus. Whatever plays our offensive coordinator calls for us, it's our job to go out and execute."
Is this the new Santonio? Don't count on it. There are plenty of Wednesdays to come. Consider this one an outlier.