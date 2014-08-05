Santonio Holmes draws interest from Bears, Browns

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the free-agent wide receiver -- out of work since being released by the New York Jets in March -- worked out for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.
Holmes also has drawn interest from the Cleveland Browns, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.
The Bears are looking to add depth after No. 3 wideout Marquess Wilsonsuffered a broken clavicle in practice this week. Wilson underwent surgery on Tuesday and is out indefinitely.
Holmes, 30, is attempting to resurrect his career after a turbulent and injury-plagued four-year run with the Jets. The former Super Bowl MVP struggled last season in his return from a serious foot injury that required extensive surgery to repair. His declining production and well-earned reputation as a questionable locker room presence helped keep his name out of the mix during the offseason.
The Browns' interest in Holmes is a bit of a surprise considering Mike Pettine had a front-row seat for the wideout's behavior during his run as the Jets' defensive coordinator. That said, this is the same Browns team likely to break camp with Miles Austin atop their wideout depth chart. Reinforcements are welcome.
