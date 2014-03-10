Santonio Holmes cut by New York Jets

Holmes made a number of game-changing plays in 2010 as the Jets went to the AFC Championship Game, but his lack of leadership came into question the following season. Coach Rex Ryan made Holmes a captain, but Holmes' negative public comments about the team's offensive line that year helped to divide the squad. By the end of the season, Holmes was literally kicked out of an offensive huddle by his teammates during a Week 17 loss in Miami. (That's something we had never seen before.)