Santonio Holmes cut by New York Jets

Santonio Holmes' career in New York lasted at least one year too long. The Jets have finally, mercifully, said goodbye.
The team announced Monday that Holmes was released after four years with the team. The move ends a tumultuous tenure for Holmes in New York that started off great, but soured by the end of 2011.
Holmes made a number of game-changing plays in 2010 as the Jets went to the AFC Championship Game, but his lack of leadership came into question the following season. Coach Rex Ryan made Holmes a captain, but Holmes' negative public comments about the team's offensive line that year helped to divide the squad. By the end of the season, Holmes was literally kicked out of an offensive huddle by his teammates during a Week 17 loss in Miami. (That's something we had never seen before.)
"Hard Knocks" viewers will remember that Ryan once called Holmes the best player on the team. And the Jets couldn't bring themselves to cut him even well after his expiration date. Holmes only gained 728 yards combined over the last two years, missing 17 games overall to injury.
In theory, Holmes would be an interesting free-agent signing for any team out there. He's only 30 years old and has rare ability to get open when healthy.
In reality, Holmes is going to have to take a steep pay cut off what he made over the last four years. He can expect to get relative low-cost, one-year offers. Any team that signs him will have concerns about his motivation to still be a top-level player.
