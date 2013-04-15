Santonio Holmes absent from New York Jets' workouts

The New York Jets will have to wait a little longer before they have wide receiver Santonio Holmes back in their building.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Monday that Holmes did not report for the start of the team's voluntary program. Holmes has been taking classes and rehabbing his surgically repaired foot at Ohio State this offseason.
Holmes missed the Jets' final 12 games last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He took a pay cut last month, a move that likely kept him employed with the team.
When healthy, Holmes can be an effective piece of the puzzle, even a playmaker. Holmes' ability to make plays will increase if the Jets can find a way to put more talent around him.