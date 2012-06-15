Santana Moss' spot on Redskins looks secure

We entered the offseason wondering if Santana Moss still had a role on the Washington Redskins. We leave OTA/minicamp season with that question answered.
Moss isn't going anywhere. With Josh Morganstill hurt and second-year Leonard Hankerson also slow to recover from surgery, Moss has stood out all offseason. He's responded to the challenge after the Redskins added Morgan and Pierre Garcon. Moss has found a defined role.
"I see [Moss] as one of the premier guys in the NFL at (the slot) position," offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said via the Washington Post.
The Redskins will line up with three receivers on most snaps. Moss will be in the slot. Pierre Garcon will be outside. That leaves Hankerson and Morgan to battle it out. It sounds like Moss has already earned his role.
"Santana's entire offseason ... to me he came in possessed. He was ready to go," offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said. "You saw it physically, and then to see him in the meeting rooms, he's been great. He's been so attentive and it's shown over to the field."
The coaches asked Moss to drop weight this year. He's down 15 pounds. Moss is one of the most consummate pros at his position, and he's been that way for a decade.
We should have known it wouldn't be so easy to get rid of him.