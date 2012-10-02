Santana Moss questions Bucs on RG3's headset outage

The legend of RG3 swelled ever more on Monday with the news that a headset malfunction forced Robert Griffin III to call his own plays late in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And while Griffin deserves credit for keeping his cool in a high-pressure situation, Washington Redskins teammate Santana Moss gave off more of a Ollie Stone-vibe regarding the game-winning drive.
"The only thing that might be surprising to you all is that he's young and it happened to him," Moss said, via The Washington Post. "I mean, I've been in plenty of games that when we're away, we can't hear the call, especially on the last part of the game. So I'm almost thinking that that's something that they do in stadiums to say, 'Hey, you know, let's make it little harder for them.' "
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In a post "Spygate" world, you'd think this type of stuff can't happen, but we're not going to dismiss Moss' conspiracy theory. The guy is an 12-year veteran. There is wisdom in No. 89.
Moss has to love his new life after years of subpar quarterback play in Washington.
"I'm glad we have a guy that, even though we're dealing with his youth of him not being here, he doesn't play like his age or his coming into the league this young," he said. "He doesn't approach the game that way. He approaches the game like he's been here before."