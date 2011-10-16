Sanders first Falcons player to enter Hall of Fame

ATLANTA -- Deion Sanders returned to the city he called his NFL home to accept his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring on Sunday.
Sanders, who placed his ubiquitous do-rag on his hall bust at his ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 6, still had the red cloth on the bust at halftime of the Falcons' game against the Carolina Panthers.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank noted Sanders became the first Atlanta player in the hall and said Sanders' body of work represented "the very best" of the NFL.
Sanders asked fans "What time is it?" The fans responded "Prime Time!"
Sanders replied: "I love you. This is my home. I'm a Falcon. God bless you."
After playing his first five seasons with the Falcons, Sanders also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press