Sanchez under attack: Jets acquire Tebow

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 05:55 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Sometimes you just have to take a step back and appreciate the ridiculousness of what is actually happening in the NFL world around us.

Peyton Manning is a Denver Bronco. And NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported the New York Jets have traded a fourth-round and a sixth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for Tim Tebow and a seventh-rounder. This actually happened.

If you had predicted this sequence of events just two months ago, your friends might stop talking to you. As a resident of New York and a student of the back-page tabloids, this is all so delicious; I can barely believe it's true.

Tebow in the big city will make Jeremy Lin's New York run look like an off-Broadway play.

So why would the Jets want Tebow?

Apparently, the team believes Tebow's magical healing powers could unite a divided locker room.

"Bringing in a guy like (Tebow) would help," one source told Rich Cimini of ESPNNewYork.com. "It makes perfect sense."

Except it makes no sense at all. The Jets fan base will howl for Mark Sanchez's dismissal after his first off-target pass of the year. (So roughly the first quarter of the first preseason game.) Tebow factions will emerge on the team, in the media and certainly among Jets fans.

Sanchez, for one, sounds like a Tebow fan.

"I think Tim will do great no matter what happens," Sanchez said Tuesday on "The Petros and Money Show."

This happened, of course, before Sanchez knew he'd be teammates with Tebow. The hosts didn't press Sanchez about Tebow possibly joining the Jets, but the USC grad doesn't sound ready to learn a new offense as a "Wildcat" option.

"I don't know if I'm very good splitting out like that," Sanchez said, laughing. "I don't like coming off the field."

He might have to get used to it. Sanchez recently said his new contract solidified his position of leadership with the Jets.

With Tebow now landing in New York, Sanchez's leadership once again is under attack.

