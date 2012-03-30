Sanchez or Tebow? Holmes just wants the ball

"He wants Sanchez to be successful. He's never told me that this guy sucks," Shaw said. "The one thing about Sanchez is that he doesn't want to make mistakes. And that's what Santonio says. Ben Roethlisberger would just let the ball go. He doesn't care if (Holmes) is triple covered. If Ben thought Santonio could make a play for him, he's shooting it in there. The more experience Sanchez gets, the more chances he'll take. Then you'll start seeing more balls to Santonio."