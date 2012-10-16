San Francisco, South Florida, Houston bid for Super Bowls

NFL owners will vote next May between San Francisco -- the 49ers are building a new stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., -- and South Florida for the 50th Super Bowl in 2016. The loser of that race will then compete with Houston for hosting the 2017 game.
Several owners have said a return to SunLife Stadium in Miami would require major upgrades to the building, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Tuesday that the Dolphins "feel that (renovations) are a large part of their bid."
South Florida has hosted the most Super Bowls, 10, the last in 2010. Houston has done two, the most recent in 2004.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press