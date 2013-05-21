San Francisco awarded Super Bowl L; Houston lands LI

"It's a testament to everybody in the Bay Area," 49ers owner Jed York told NFL Network. "The city of Santa Clara came together, obviously San Francisco stepped up for the Super Bowl; San Jose has been a big part of this, and I think you're going to see everybody from Napa all the way to Monterey step up for this. ... Sports are supposed to bring people together; they bring communities together, and nothing emphasizes that more than the Bay Area hosting Super Bowl L."