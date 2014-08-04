San Francisco 49ers waived/injured RB Kendall Hunter

Hunter cleared waivers on Tuesday, reverting back to the Niners' injured reserve list, according to the NFL's transaction wire.
Hunter automatically will revert to the Niners' injured-reserve list if he goes unclaimed on Tuesday.
Hunter was slated to back up starting running back Frank Gore and be a change-of-pace and pass-catcher out of the backfield.
The 25-year-old runner is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Therefore, the only advantage of another team claiming Hunter would be to gain exclusive negotiating rights.
Given the minimal advantage while having to pay his $645,000 contract, we'd be surprised if Hunter was claimed. Yet, there is always Bill Belichick.
The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down Marshawn Lynch's belated arrival at Seahawks camp and debates which active NFL players are first-ballot locks for the Hall of Fame.