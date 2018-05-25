San Francisco 49ers training camp: Complete coverage

Post-draft analysis, courtesy Herbie Teope: Some uncertainty still surrounds 2017 first-rounder Reuben Foster, who is participating in OTAs and no longer facing felony charges but could face NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy and/or the substances of abuse policy. San Francisco has made some moves to shore up its defense, signing cornerback Richard Sherman in free agency and drafting linebacker Fred Warner in the third round. They also get back linebacker Malcolm Smith, who missed the entire 2017 season with a pectoral injury. But Foster's status continues to linger, and any extended absence will have an adverse effect on the defense.