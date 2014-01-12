San Francisco 49ers top Panthers; Seahawks up next

Carolina's offense will get criticized for a no-show in the second half, but the Panthers' vaunted defensive front seven was similarly pushed around. Down 10-6 late in the second quarter, San Francisco embarked on an 87-yard touchdown drive. The Niners opened up the second half with two more long scoring drives that went over 70 yards and took up more than 12 minutes on the clock. Carolina's defense could not get off the field.