San Francisco 49ers suspend unhappy Brandon Jacobs

The Brandon Jacobs addition was a puzzling move from the start for the San Francisco 49ers. Now the unhappy marriage appears to be over.
The 49ers tweeted Monday that Jacobs has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season.
The 49ers wouldn't go into specifics regarding the reason for Jacobs' suspension, saying only it was a matter between the team and the player. Considering the 49ers could have just released the 30-year-old running back (he's on a one-year contract), the punishment sends a strong message about conduct on coach Jim Harbaugh's team.
The 49ers recently lost backup Kendall Hunter for the season, but they remain stocked at running back with younger talent such as LaMichael James and Anthony Dixon. A regular fixture on the inactive list, Jacobs finally lost his cool last week, complaining he was "rotting away" by the Bay. He has five carries all season, which for all intents and purposes is over now.
The suspension makes sense after you listen to Harbaugh's Monday meeting with reporters, which happened a few hours before the move was announced.
Harbaugh was asked if Jacobs still was with the team, and he almost comically dodged the question.
"I don't ... I really don't have a comment for you on that at this point," Harbaugh said, via Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee. "No comment."
Harbaugh ultimately spoke loud and clear. The 49ers admitted a mistake in signing Jacobs, and now they are ready to move on.
UPDATE: Jacobs plans to file a grievance in an attempt to stay in San Francisco, be paid or speed up his move to another team, according to Mike Garafolo of USA Today.
Jacobs described the situation as "not a big deal" when he thanked his supporters Monday on Twitter: