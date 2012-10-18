San Francisco 49ers still the gold standard in NFC West

This game was a reminder that you don't need 300 passing yards and 40 points to create a memorable football game. San Francisco imposed its offensive will after halftime with quick-hitting Frank Gore runs up the gut of Seattle's defense. The Inconvenient Truth had 92 rushing yards after halftime alone and 182 yards from scrimmage overall before missing the final drive with bruised ribs. Gore told reporters after the game that he'll "be all right."