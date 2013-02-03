San Francisco 49ers poised to finish job in Super Bowl

The Ravens have an outstanding coaching staff, but we're giving the edge to the 49ers. Nobody was more impressive during this long week of interviews than offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He has outsmarted defenses all season with a diverse attack that keeps defenses guessing. In a league that has become more experimental than ever on offense, Roman leads the way. Fangio told us this week he's pleased with his defense because it has shown an ability to grow stronger as the game goes on. There isn't a glaring weakness on this team, a credit to the coaching of Jim Harbaugh and his staff.