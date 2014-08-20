San Francisco 49ers leave practice due to poor field

San Francisco's first game at Levi's Stadium was a struggle on the scoreboard. The field also wound up worse for wear.
The 49ers were forced to interrupt their third and final public practice at the stadium on Wednesday because of poor field conditions.
"The 49ers organization would like to apologize to any fans who were inconvenienced by today's practice ending early," the team said in a statement. "We have determined the appropriate measures necessary to have the field ready for Sunday and look forward to hosting the San Diego Chargers."
Some difficulties with new turf are not unusual, but 49ers coaches apparently believed the conditions weren't safe. Jim Harbaugh made the decision to interrupt the practice and move after Stevie Johnsontook a hard fall, according to CSNBayArea.com.
The team jogged off the field to reported confusion. The Sacramento Bee mentioned sizable divots in the turf, and receiver Bruce Ellington also went to the ground. The 49ers finished work at their usual practice fields just east of the stadium.
UPDATE: On Thursday morning the turf at Levi's Stadium was torn up, and the team plans to re-sod the field ahead of Sunday's contest, according to CSN Bay Area.