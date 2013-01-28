San Francisco 49ers lean heavily on pistol formation

The 49ers operated out of the pistol formation on 34 of 75 plays from scrimmage in their NFC divisional-round victory over the Green Bay Packers. That 45.3 percent mark was dramatically higher than anything we saw during the regular season. The figure jumped to 54.9 percent against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, with the 49ers dialing up the option on 28 of 51 plays, according to NFL research.