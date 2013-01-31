San Francisco 49ers' Joe Staley cried over change

"Then, they were like, 'You're just going to block everybody for the rest of your life,' and I was like, 'Awww, no.' I remember leaving. I got out of earshot of the coaches' office and (started crying). Then I go over to my ex-girlfriend's dorm. I show up and I have tears in my eyes. She said, 'What happened?' I said, 'They're putting me at offensive line, I want to leave.'"