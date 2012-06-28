San Francisco 49ers: Is Jim Harbaugh's crew overrated?

The San Francisco 49ers returned to relevance in 2011, dominating the NFC West during a 13-3 season that sent them to the playoffs for the first time in nine years.
The Niners knocked off the New Orleans Saints in an epic divisional round matchup, before achingly falling short in the NFC Championship Game to the New York Giants.
San Fran enters the 2012 season expected to challenge again for the Super Bowl. But does one great season mean we should assume Jim Harbaugh's team is now among the NFL's elite?
In their latest edition of "He Said, He Said," Around The League's Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus offer two opinions on a hot-buzz topic in the NFL.