Around the League

Presented By

San Francisco 49ers get richer by trading Alex Smith

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 04:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Time will tell if the Kansas City Chiefs made a wise move in giving up a 2013 second-round draft pick and 2014 conditional pick to acquire Alex Smith. We don't need to wait to declare the San Francisco 49ers big-time winners in this trade.

When Jim Harbaugh showed up in San Francisco, the assumption was that Smith was going to be released. Smith looked like a guy that would have a modest free-agency market, likely ending up as a backup somewhere. Two years and a lot of wins later, the 49ers scored a high second-round pick and more to move Smith.

The 49ers already have a more talented starting quarterback in place than Smith. They have the most talented roster in football top to bottom. And now they have a ridiculous bounty of draft picks to use in April. (Or to use before April in a trade.)

Let's review. The 49ers now have two picks in the top 34 overall, and at least five picks in the first three rounds. They have 12 picks overall, with more compensatory picks expected to be on the way. The 49ers are in position to increase their talent base significantly in the next two months through the draft or trades.

Debate: Alex Smith trade fallout

Alex-Smith-130227-IL.jpg

The Alex Smith trade has a domino effect that impacts many teams beyond just the Chiefs and 49ers. Our analysts weigh in. **More ...**

The 49ers can move up in the draft if they want. Or perhaps they now have ammo to pull off a big trade for a veteran player. They were reportedly kicking the tires on free agent cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the best cornerback in football, Darrelle Revis, just happens to be available.

The rich get richer. Harbaugh is excellent at developing quarterbacks, which increased Smith's value. The 49ers are excellent at drafting; they found Colin Kaepernick. Now the 49ers have a Super Bowl-caliber team, a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback and a boatload of draft picks to get even better.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.