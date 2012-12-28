San Francisco 49ers' defense falling apart without Justin Smith

For all of the accolades and attention directed at Aldon Smith for his spectacular play this season, he remains a work in progress as a run defender. The second-year pro is a rangy athlete with exceptional speed, quickness and length, but he is not a stout player at the point of attack. He fails to set the edge properly against reach and combination blocks, allowing runners to bounce to the outside or make quick cuts to the inside. In addition, Smith has been slow to shed and disengage with blockers at the line of scrimmage, giving runners the opportunity to quickly reach the second level for positive gains.