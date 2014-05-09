Around the League

Presented By

San Francisco 49ers acquire Stevie Johnson from Bills

Published: May 09, 2014 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills moved quickly Friday to thin their crowded wide receiving corps.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired receiver Stevie Johnson for a conditional 2015 fourth-round pick that could become a third-rounder, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

ESPN first reported the news of the trade, and the Bills later confirmed the deal along with the Niners.

Johnson is a good fit in San Francisco, which was searching for a third receiver to complement Michael Crabtree and Anquan Boldin. While Johnson doesn't have the blazing speed general manager Trent Baalke was looking for, his ability to run option routes should be a boon for quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Bills had been shopping Johnson leading up to the draft. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Friday that the Bills tried to deal him to Tampa Bay as part of the trade that brought Mike Williams to Buffalo.

The Bills replaced their former No. 1 receiver's on-field production Thursday by trading a future first-round pick to draft Sammy Watkins. They've now moved Johnson out of the locker room as well.

"Stevie was a great contributor during his career with our organization," Bills GM Doug Whaley said in a release. "Today's decision was not an easy one to make, especially involving a player like Stevie who leaves everything he has on the field and is an emotional leader in our locker room."

The Bills clearly wanted Johnson out of the building. They paid him a $1.75 million roster bonus in March, and he will count $10.225 million against their salary cap this year, per Brian McIntyre.

The price was good for the 49ers, who gave up at most a third-round pick for a receiver with three 1,000-yard seasons from 2010 to 2012. Johnson does have some injury concerns, but at 27 years old and on a decent contract, he was worth the gamble for the 49ers.

Johnson plays similarly to Crabtree and Boldin as a physical possession receiver who isn't a great vertical threat. However, he is an elusive route runner who gives cornerbacks fits, especially on option routes.

Much of his reduction in stats last season could be attributed to the Bills' struggles at quarterback.

If he can find a rapport with Kaepernick, Johnson could be a solid No. 2 receiver for the 49ers -- something any team would love to get out of a third-round pick.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" provides instant reaction to all the wild happenings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW