San Diego Chargers OT Mike Harris out for season

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers have placed offensive tackle Mike Harris on injured reserve with a season-ending ankle injury.
To take his roster spot, the Chargers signed tackle Mike Remmers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad.
The transactions were announced Wednesday.
Harris started the last three games, one at right tackle and two at left tackle. He started nine games at left tackle as an undrafted rookie in 2012.
Remmers spent 15 weeks of the 2012 season and the first five weeks of this season on the Buccaneers' practice squad.
In practice squad transactions, the Chargers signed tight end Ryan Otten and running back Kerwynn Williams and released running back Miguel Maysonet. Tight end Jake Byrne was signed from the Chargers' practice squad to the Houston Texans' active roster.
