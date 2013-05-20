San Diego Chargers explain Manti Te'o media blackout

"Right now, anything that he does ... makes news," Johnston said (via ProFootballTalk.com). "Right now, the news that people are talking about with him is really not the news that we want him to be talking about. Really, he's a rookie, he's a second-round draft pick, yet everybody wants to talk to him. Well, why? Well, it all goes back to that stuff that happened back in the winter, and back when he was at Notre Dame.