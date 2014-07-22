Sammy Watkins running with Bills' first-team offense

Reporting live from in Pittsford, New York, NFL Media's Albert Breer stated on NFL Total Access on Monday evening that rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins has run exclusively with the first-team offense since training camp opened two days ago.
General manager Doug Whaley also revealed to Breer that the Buffalo Bills had Watkins as the No. 1 player -- ahead of Jadeveon Clowney -- on their draft board in May.
A day after quarterback EJ Manuel labeled the No. 4 overall draft pick as "special," the Sammy Watkins hype train is picking up steam.
The MMQB's Peter King noted that Watkins "owned" Monday's practice session with his combination of explosive speed, power and leaping ability.
Breer and USA Today's Jarrett Bell corroborated King's account.
Watkins has been so impressive that Whaley even quipped to FOX Sports' Mike Garafolo that Canton-bound legend Andre Reed is passing the torch to a future Hall of Famer.
"You just saw him go up and catch one like he's 6-5," Whaley told Garafolo. "We firmly believe he plays bigger than his size. We're comfortable with that and we think he'll steadily improve and by Day 1 will be 'The Guy.'"
Don't expect veteran Mike Williams or second-year receiver Robert Woods to lead the Bills' wide receiver corps in 2014. Even as a greenhorn, Watkins is going to be Manuel's go-to target.
