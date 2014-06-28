Sammy Watkins: No extra motivation for Browns

As rookie Sammy Watkins was completing preparations to travel to the 2014 NFL Draft, he received a visitor in the form of Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer.
"We just chatted up about life, about who am I, what type of guy I am," Watkins told the Akron Beacon Journal. "And after that, we didn't really have any contact."
Later that week, the Brownstraded the fourth overall pick to the Buffalo Bills, a move that ended with the Clemson standout being selected by the Bills. Watkins says he doesn't get extra motivation from Cleveland's decision to look elsewhere in the draft.
"I have a chip on my shoulder for every game, so it's not just the Browns," Watkins said. "I come out and dominate my opponent every game. I'm sure they've got great cornerbacks and great safeties, but my job is to do my job on the field no matter who's in front of me, whether it's Joe Haden or (Darrelle) Revis or (Richard) Sherman, all the greats. My job is to win on the field and do my best."
The Browns' decision to pass on Watkins will be a subplot to track in the coming seasons. The franchise was aware of Josh Gordon's positive drug test when the first round began at Radio City Music Hall. Watkins would have provided wonderful insurance. The Browns instead chose Door No. 2.
