Sammy Morris in contact with Patriots for return

Free-agent running back Sammy Morris is interested in returning to the New England Patriots if they'll have him, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reported Friday.
"It's definitely reciprocal," Morris, 35, said of the Patriots' interest. "I'm still here. My family is here. My kids still go to school here, so it's definitely reciprocal. I've been around a while, so I kind of just know the deal. Words are one thing, but all I can do is take care of my part. If something materializes, then I know I'll be ready."
The Patriots have not ruled out such a move on their end, Howe reported, though they have already been fairly active with regard to shoring up their backfield this offseason.
The Patriots signed a pair of fullbacks this offseason, adding Spencer Larsen with a two-year, $1.7 million contract and signing Tony Fiammetta, a teammate of Morris' in Dallas, to a one-year contract.
The Patriots also added Joseph Addai to be the No. 3 running back behind 2011 draft picks Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen, and already have utility player Danny Woodhead. New England kept just four running backs at the start of the 2011 season, with a fifth (Kevin Faulk) joining the team during the campaign.
Morris, who appeared in three games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, provided the New England Patriots with 1,486 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns from 2007 to 2010, but the team chose not to bring him back in 2011.
Howe accurately pointed to Morris' versatility as both a running back and a fullback to explain why the Patriots are telling him to "just be ready" in case they need to break the glass case and add him to the roster. Given the offseason moves the club has made, however, it will likely take a few injuries for that to happen.