Sammie Lee Hill, Tennessee Titans reach $11.4M deal

Sammie Lee Hill never reached his potential buried behind Ndamukong Suh, among others, with the Detroit Lions. The Tennessee Titans are betting Hill will bloom in a new setting.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the defensive tackle has agreed to a three-year, $11.4 million contract with the team, including $4 million in guarantees.
The 6-foot-4, 329-pound Hill is a bigger interior defender than Jurrell Casey, Mike Martin and Karl Klug, Tennessee's current trio of starters. Titans general manager Ruston Webster and coach Mike Munchaktold The Tennessean that getting bigger along the line was a priority.
Hill remains something of a gamble. With just five starts over the past three seasons, Hill totaled just 14 tackles in 2012. Still, Pro Football Focus graded him positively as a pass rusher after he chalked up 17 quarterback hurries. Of the remaining free-agent defensive tackles, we had Hill ranked seventh, right below Terrance Knighton, who joined the Denver Broncos, and above Isaac Sopoaga, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.