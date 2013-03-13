Sammie Lee Hill, Tennessee Titans reach $11.4M deal

Hill remains something of a gamble. With just five starts over the past three seasons, Hill totaled just 14 tackles in 2012. Still, Pro Football Focus graded him positively as a pass rusher after he chalked up 17 quarterback hurries. Of the remaining free-agent defensive tackles, we had Hill ranked seventh, right below Terrance Knighton, who joined the Denver Broncos, and above Isaac Sopoaga, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.