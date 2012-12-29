Sammie Hill put on disabled list by Detroit Lions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have put defensive tackle Sammie Hill on injured reserve because of a foot injury and signed defensive lineman Jimmy Saddler-McQueen off the practice squad.
The Lions play their season finale against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Detroit was already down a key defensive lineman after Nick Fairley went down with a shoulder injury.
Hill, in his fourth year, started three games this season. He hasn't been a regular starter for the Lions since 2009.
