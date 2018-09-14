Sam Darnold effect; Aaron Rodgers' health; Jimmy G solved?

Fournette is one of the league's premier rushers -- he had 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games as a rookie last season. But it's worth remembering that the Jaguars went 3-0 without him in 2017, averaging 31.7 points and 158.3 rushing yards in those three games, or 7.6 points and 20.9 rushing yards more per game than when Fournette played. Quarterback Blake Bortles had five passing touchdowns and no interceptions in those three games, and that performance without Fournette's help almost certainly went a long way toward convincing the Jaguars braintrust that they can win a Super Bowl with Bortles in place. Keep an eye on T.J. Yeldon if Fournette is unable to play or is limited Sunday. He had 190 rushing yards in the three games Fournette missed last season, and he led the Jaguars with 14 carries for 51 yards in Week 1 against the Giants.